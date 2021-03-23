Loan moratorium: Can't allow additional reliefs such as total waiver of interest, says SC

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed that no compound or penal interest shall be charged from borrowers for the six-month loan moratorium period, which was announced last year amid the COVID19 pandemic, and the amount already charged shall be refunded, credited, or adjusted. The apex court refused to interfere with the Centre's and Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) decision to not extend the loan moratorium beyond August 31 last year, saying it is a policy decision.

Here are the latest updates:

# A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said the top court cannot do a judicial review of the Centre’s financial policy decision unless it is malafide and arbitrary.

# The apex court said it cannot interfere with the government’s decision to fix priorities for relief during the pandemic which has affected all across the country. The bench said this in its verdict on a batch of pleas filed by various trade associations, including from real estate and power sectors, seeking extension of the loan moratorium period and other reliefs in view of the pandemic.

# On interest on interest, SC said that the government has taken policy decisions to waive interest on interest. No rationale has been given by the government to restrict waiver of interest on interest only for loans up to Rs 2 crore, it added.

"Interest on Interest is in the nature of penal interest. No justification has been given to charge penal interest during the lockdown period. Amount recovered in the form of interest on interest will be refunded," the court added.

# The SC said that they can't allow additional relief such as total waiver of interest or an extension of the moratorium.

"Granting such relief will have reaching consequences for the economy," it added.

# In the moratorium case, the Supreme Court says waiver of interest is not possible.

"Can't be said that government and RBI have not acted to give relief," the apex court adds.

# The Centre had earlier submitted before the top court that if it were to consider waiving interest on all the loans and advances to all categories of borrowers for the six-month moratorium period announced by RBI in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, then the amount foregone would be more than Rs 6 lakh crore. If the banks were to bear this burden, then it would necessarily wipe out a substantial and a major part of their net worth, rendering most of the lenders unviable and raising a very serious question mark over their very survival, it had said.

The government said this was the main reason why a waiver of interest was not even contemplated and only payment of installments was deferred.

# On November 27 last year, the top court had asked the Centre to ensure that all steps be taken to implement its decision to forego interest on eight specified categories of loans paid up to Rs 2 crore in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The apex court had noted that the moratorium period as granted by the Reserve Bank of India continued from March 3 to August 31, six months.

# The RBI had on March 27 issued the circular which allowed lending institutions to grant a moratorium on payment of installments of term loans falling due between March 1 and May 31, 2020, due to the pandemic. Later, the moratorium was extended till August 31 this year.