Little girl's ‘exceptional’ synthesiser skills attract PM Narendra Modi's attention

A heartwarming video of a little girl playing the synthesiser in perfect sync has impressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video was first shared on Twitter by Ananth Kumar.

In the video, the girl is playing the tunes of the Kannada poem Pallavagala Pallaviyali. Resharing the video, PM Modi tweeted, “This video can bring a smile to everyone’s face. Exceptional talent and creativity. Best wishes to Shalmalee!"

In the video, the little girl is seen patiently listening to the lines of the poem and then playing it on a musical instrument. The video was first shared on Twitter by Ananth Kumar, who confirmed that the poem was written by renowned Kannada poet KS Narasimha Swami. He tweeted, “Many of you asked about the lyrics of this poem. It is here in Kannada. Written by famous Kannada Poet Sri K S Narasimha Swami. You can use Google Translate to get a decent translation. Originally sung by Smt.Ratnamala Prakash in this video..”

The video has received widespread admiration on social media, with people expressing their love and admiration for the little girl’s exceptional talent. The comment section of the video is filled with heart and love-struck emojis, and people have praised the young girl's remarkable ability to play the piano with such precision and skill.

A Twitter user commented, “Hayeee. She is soooooo adorable. Even my daughter is able to find the correct notes of any song, with a little trial and error and she comes up with the exact tune.”

While another user wrote, “She has PERFECT PITCH. Apparently, just 1 in 10,000 have a true perfect pitch, and she clearly has that here. Well done kid!”

Another Twitter user termed it as phenomenal and wrote, “She is phenomenal, kudos to her mom. You can’t take your eyes off such cuteness.”