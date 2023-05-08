Lithium reserves found in Rajasthan — How big is it and why it's important

Officials have alleged that the the quantity of lithium in Degana, Rajasthan can meet 80 percent of the country's demand.

Lithium reserves have been traced in Degana, Rajasthan, state government officials said. Mining as well the Geological Survey of India (GSI) officials said the reserves are said to be higher than the ones recently found in Jammu & Kashmir.

Officials have alleged that the the quantity of lithium here can meet 80 percent of the country's demand.

Lithium reserves were found in Jammu & Kashmir for the first time in February. The Geological Survey of India had said that the new-found location had in Reasi district of J&K had 5.9 million tonne of lithium reserves.

Lithium is the lightest and softest metal in the world. The mineral coverts the chemical energy it stores into electrical energy. Lithium is a non-ferrous metal and is one of the key components in EV batteries. Currently, India is import-dependent for many minerals like lithium, nickel and cobalt and has lately been looking to strengthen its supply of key minerals, including lithium, that will be critical for furthering its electric vehicle plans.

At present, 47 percent of the world's lithium is produced in Australia, 30 percent in Chile and 15 percent in China. However, China processes 58 percent of the world's lithium, Chile 29 percent and Argentina 10 percent.

Last month , Vivek Bharadwaj, secretary for the ministry of mines, had said the ministry is aiming to address the availability of critical minerals with extensive exploration, such as the then-recent discovery in Jammu & Kashmir.

Last week, Bharadwaj said the government would soon bring an amendment to the Offshore Areas Act to increase the offshore mining in the country.

The lithium reserves have been found in Degana's Renvat hill and its surrounding areas, the same place which once supplied tungsten to the rest of the country. The tungsten mineral had been discovered in the area in 1914.