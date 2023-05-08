Lithium reserves found in Rajasthan — How big is it and why it's important

2 Min(s) Read
Officials have alleged that the the quantity of lithium in Degana, Rajasthan can meet 80 percent of the country's demand.
Lithium reserves have been traced in Degana, Rajasthan, state government officials said. Mining as well the Geological Survey of India (GSI) officials said the reserves are said to be higher than the ones recently found in Jammu & Kashmir.
Lithium reserves were found in Jammu & Kashmir for the first time in February. The Geological Survey of India had said that the new-found location had in Reasi district of J&K had 5.9 million tonne of lithium reserves.