Lithium reserves found in Jammu and Kashmir for first time, says India govt

During the 62nd Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB) meeting, a report on 51 Mineral Blocks including Lithium and Gold were handed over to state governments.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) on Thursday said that it has found lithium reserves for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir in Reasi district where 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves have been found.

"Geological Survey of India has for the first time established Lithium inferred resources (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes in Salal-Haimana area of Reasi District of Jammu & Kashmir (UT), " the Ministry of Mines said in a statement.

Lithium is a non-ferrous metal and is one of the key components in EV batteries. Currently, India is import-dependent for many minerals like lithium, nickel and cobalt and has lately been looking to strengthen its supply of key minerals, including lithium, that will be critical for furthering its electric vehicle plans.

Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj said, "For the first time, lithium reserves have been discovered and that too in Jammu and Kashmir."

"Whether it is a mobile phone or a solar panel, critical minerals are required everywhere. In order to become self-reliant, it is very important for the country to find out critical minerals and also process it," he said.

He also said that if gold imports are reduced, then "we will become aatmanirbhar (self-reliant)".

During the 62nd Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB) meeting, a report on 51 Mineral Blocks including Lithium and Gold were handed over to state governments.

"Out of these 51 mineral blocks, 5 blocks pertain to gold and other blocks pertain to commodities like potash, molybdenum, base metals etc. spread across 11 states of Jammu & Kashmir (UT), Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Telangana," the mines ministry said.

Also Read: Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi to unveil mineral potential in 9 states