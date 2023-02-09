English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsLithium reserves found in Jammu and Kashmir for first time, says India govt

Lithium reserves found in Jammu and Kashmir for first time, says India govt

Lithium reserves found in Jammu and Kashmir for first time, says India govt
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anushka Sharma  Feb 9, 2023 8:59:37 PM IST (Updated)

During the 62nd Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB) meeting, a report on 51 Mineral Blocks including Lithium and Gold were handed over to state governments.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) on Thursday said that it has found lithium reserves for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir in Reasi district where 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves have been found.

Recommended Articles

View All
How situation in Turkey might affect Indian companies and trade

How situation in Turkey might affect Indian companies and trade

Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Women in India Inc — Only 100 out of 2000 listed firms have women as MD and CEOs

Women in India Inc — Only 100 out of 2000 listed firms have women as MD and CEOs

Feb 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

RBI lending rate hike — Ways to reduce interest burden while repaying home loan

RBI lending rate hike — Ways to reduce interest burden while repaying home loan

Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Netflix begins its password sharing crackdown — how it will affect you

Netflix begins its password sharing crackdown — how it will affect you

Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


"Geological Survey of India has for the first time established Lithium inferred resources (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes in Salal-Haimana area of Reasi District of Jammu & Kashmir (UT), " the Ministry of Mines said in a statement.
Lithium is a non-ferrous metal and is one of the key components in EV batteries. Currently, India is import-dependent for many minerals like lithium, nickel and cobalt and has lately been looking to strengthen its supply of key minerals, including lithium, that will be critical for furthering its electric vehicle plans.
Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj said, "For the first time, lithium reserves have been discovered and that too in Jammu and Kashmir."
"Whether it is a mobile phone or a solar panel, critical minerals are required everywhere. In order to become self-reliant, it is very important for the country to find out critical minerals and also process it," he said.
He also said that if gold imports are reduced, then "we will become aatmanirbhar (self-reliant)".
During the 62nd Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB) meeting, a report on 51 Mineral Blocks including Lithium and Gold were handed over to state governments.
"Out of these 51 mineral blocks, 5 blocks pertain to gold and other blocks pertain to commodities like potash, molybdenum, base metals etc. spread across 11 states of Jammu & Kashmir (UT), Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Telangana," the mines ministry said.
Also Read: Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi to unveil mineral potential in 9 states
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Feb 9, 2023 8:58 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Jammu and Kashimirlithium

Previous Article

India's first Formula E race set to rev up fans — Here's what to expect

Next Article

India is considering a plan to buy and lease small planes to airlines

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X