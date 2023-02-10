Discovery of lithium in J&K a major milestone for India

The Union Mines Ministry has announced the large discovery of lithium in Jammu and Kashmir. The rare earth mineral is essential for manufacturing electric vehicles and batteries in particular. At 5.9 million tonnes, this is India's first major discovery of lithium reserves. The amount of lithium discovered is important for India because it actually can compete with the global average.

The amount of lithium discovered is important for India because it actually can compete with the global average.

Managing Director of Greenfuel Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Akshay Kashyap, said the Lithium reserves discovered by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) in Jammu and Kashmir is one of the most crucial metals that is currently used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. India currently imports around 70 percent of its lithium requirement from countries like China and Hong Kong.

"By exploiting the potential of the lithium reserves in J&K, India could reduce its dependence on foreign countries making us truly 'Atmanirbhar', while also creating jobs, generating revenue, and furthering its renewable energy ambitions. India's plan to increase EV penetration by 30 percent by 2030 relies heavily on lithium. This vital discovery by GSI can help boost the production of lithium-ion batteries and will put India on track to reaching its goal of net zero emissions by 2070," he added.

Chile has the highest reserves, lithium reserves in the world, at 9.2 million tonnes, which is followed by Australia at 5.7 million, China at 1.5 million, Brazil at 95,000 and Portugal at 66,000. Now definitely, it's a competitive amount that has been discovered here.

Lithium is an important mineral because it is used in lithium ion batteries which are ultimately used in electric vehicles. India has lately been looking to strengthen its supply of key minerals, including lithium that will be critical for furthering its electric vehicle plans.

So far, India has largely been importing these important minerals, which are used in EVs, the likes of cobalt, nickel, and lithium. So it could be a step towards self-sufficiency as well.

However, a lot depends on how much of it is actually discovered and refined as well, because that is what the value chain looks like. After that it goes for refining self-production, then module assembly and that is when it goes into the OEMs. So, a lot of steps have to be covered here right now.

India has a target to expand its EV penetration by 30 percent by 2030. Right now it's only at 1 percent. So if we get self-sufficiency as far as lithium mining is concerned, it could be an important step when it comes to this push toward electric vehicles.