Here's list of 24-hour helplines for Indians stuck in Ukraine

With many Indians, mainly students, now stuck in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, the Centre as well as the states have launched 24-hour helplines to assist them.
The Ministry of External Affairs has prioritised the safety of these people, especially the students. It has set up a 24-hour control room in Delhi and launched the following 24-hour helplines:
+911123012113
+911123914104
+911123017905
1800118797
Indian students in need of further assistance in Ukraine can also send emails at situationroom@mea.gov.in.
Many states of India have also issued helpline numbers:
Telangana: The helplines to reach Telangana Bhavan:
+91 7042566955
+91 9949351270
+91 9654663661
The helplines to connect with the Telangana Secretariat in Hyderabad
040-23220603
+91 9440854433
Kerela: Department of Non-Resident Keralites (NORKA) can be reached at 1800 425 3939 or ceo.norka@kerala.gov.in.
Andhra Pradesh: The helpline number of Andhra Pradesh is 011-23384016.
Stranded individuals can also contact:
Ravi Shanker, OSD: 9871999055
M.V.S. Rama Rao, Assistant Commissioner: 9871990081
A.S.R.N. Saibabu, Assistant Commissioner: 987199943
Karnataka: The state's emergency centre can be reached at 080-1070 and 080-22340676
Uttar Pradesh: The UP government has issued a helpline number 9454441081
Meghalaya: The helpline numbers issued by Meghalaya government:
+91 93660 66565 and +91 98632 57261.
Mumbai: Residents of the island city stuck in Ukraine can contact officials on 022-22664232 or e-mail mumbaicitync@gmail.com.
Punjab: The district administration of Jalandhar has issued the helpline number 0181-2224 417
Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand has issued the helpline number 112 to provide details of kin and friends stranded in Ukraine
Other helplines for Indians stuck in Ukraine:
+38 0997300428
+38 0997300483
+38 0933980327
+38 0635917881
+38 0935046170
For assistance from the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, students can contact: +380997300428 and +38099730048. They can also send emails to cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in.
In an earlier advisory by the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, Indian nationals had been told to remain in the countryside and not travel to Kyiv. They were advised to stay put in safe locations. Currently, the Ukrainian airspace has been closed and India is working on activating alternative evacuation routes.