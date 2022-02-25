Here's list of 24-hour helplines for Indians stuck in Ukraine

With many Indians, mainly students, now stuck in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, the Centre as well as the states have launched 24-hour helplines to assist them.

The Ministry of External Affairs has prioritised the safety of these people, especially the students. It has set up a 24-hour control room in Delhi and launched the following 24-hour helplines:

+911123012113

+911123914104

+911123017905

1800118797

Indian students in need of further assistance in Ukraine can also send emails at situationroom@mea.gov.in.

Many states of India have also issued helpline numbers:

Telangana: The helplines to reach Telangana Bhavan:

+91 7042566955

+91 9949351270

+91 9654663661

The helplines to connect with the Telangana Secretariat in Hyderabad

040-23220603

+91 9440854433

Kerela: Department of Non-Resident Keralites (NORKA) can be reached at 1800 425 3939 or ceo.norka@kerala.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh: The helpline number of Andhra Pradesh is 011-23384016.

Stranded individuals can also contact:

Ravi Shanker, OSD: 9871999055

M.V.S. Rama Rao, Assistant Commissioner: 9871990081

A.S.R.N. Saibabu, Assistant Commissioner: 987199943

Karnataka: The state's emergency centre can be reached at 080-1070 and 080-22340676

Uttar Pradesh: The UP government has issued a helpline number 9454441081

Meghalaya: The helpline numbers issued by Meghalaya government:

+91 93660 66565 and +91 98632 57261.

Mumbai: Residents of the island city stuck in Ukraine can contact officials on 022-22664232 or e-mail mumbaicitync@gmail.com.

Punjab: The district administration of Jalandhar has issued the helpline number 0181-2224 417

Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand has issued the helpline number 112 to provide details of kin and friends stranded in Ukraine

Other helplines for Indians stuck in Ukraine:

+38 0997300428

+38 0997300483

+38 0933980327

+38 0635917881

+38 0935046170

For assistance from the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, students can contact: +380997300428 and +38099730048. They can also send emails to cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in.