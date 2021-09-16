Link schemes, services with Parivar Pehchan Patra by Nov 1: Haryana CM to dept heads

The heads of government departments in Haryana have been asked to ensure that their schemes and services are linked with the Parivar Pechchan Patra by November 1. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the PPP is an ambitious scheme of the state government which aims to ensure the benefit of all government welfare schemes and services to eligible families.

He said that this flagship scheme of the state government was launched in the spirit of "Antyodaya". "Therefore, all heads of departments should ensure to link the schemes and services of their respective departments with PPP by November 1," he said while presiding over a meeting of departments’ chiefs on Wednesday, an official statement said.

Khattar said that Haryana is the first state in the country to make such a scheme for making an ID of each family. "This is the flagship scheme of the government to ensure that it can reach out to those eligible families who are entitled to get benefits of the government scheme and have not availed them yet," he said.

Also Read:

Referring to the benefits of the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme, the chief minister said that the immediate benefit have been seen of linking PPP in college admissions. "College principals themselves are appreciating this step. After linking PPP with admission, the automatic verification of student data was done. With this, the work that used to take 15 minutes is now completed in just 5 minutes and the students do not have to go here and there for their verification work," he said. Khattar said that in the present era of Information Technology (IT), services are being simplified with its use.

"With the introduction of PPP, it will be easy to know who is eligible to take benefit of which scheme and who has not got the benefit of these schemes," he said.