Light candles for brave men on borders, says PM Modi

Updated : October 25, 2020 03:22 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed the need for unity among Indians and cautioned them about divisive forces.
PM asked the people to carry forward the entire spectrum of values that unite us to inculcate a sense of ease and belongingness among people living across the country.
