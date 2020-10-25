India Light candles for brave men on borders, says PM Modi Updated : October 25, 2020 03:22 PM IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed the need for unity among Indians and cautioned them about divisive forces. PM asked the people to carry forward the entire spectrum of values that unite us to inculcate a sense of ease and belongingness among people living across the country. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.