Life threats issued to Mukesh Ambani, family

By CNBCTV18.com

An unidentified caller on Wednesday issued life threats to Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and sons Akash and Anant. The call was received at Sir HN Reliance Hospital at 12:57 pm.

The caller also threatened to blow up Sir HN Reliance Hospital.

A case against the unknown caller has been registered at DB Marg Police Station.

A call was received on landline number of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital at 12.57 pm on October 5 from an unknown number in which the caller issued life threat to Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani.

The caller also threatened to blow up the Reliance HN Hospital. An offence in this incident has been registered at DB Marg Police Station and further investigation in this matter is being done by Mumbai Police. Police sources said that the caller will be traced soon

"An offence in this incidence is being registered at DB Marg Police Station, and further investigation in this matter is being done," the Mumbai Police said.

The government recently upgraded the security cover of industrialist Mukesh Ambani to the top category of 'Z+' after a review of perceived threat perception to him by central intelligence and security agencies, official sources said on September 29. A total of 40-50 commandos could be part of the security unit that works in shifts to provide the cover.

Nita Ambani, too, has a 'Y+' cover, which entails a lesser number of commandos.

In August this year, a jeweller was arrested after he allegedly called up the hospital and threatened to kill industrialist Ambani and his family members. In February 2021, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) laden with explosives was found near Ambani's south Mumbai residence 'Antilia'.

Later, some people, including then-police officer Sachin Waze, were arrested in connection with the incident.