Less than 30% of Mumbai bridges in good condition, reveals audit

An ongoing audit conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai revealed that less than 30 percent of the city bridges were in good condition.

The city has a total of 448 bridges, of which 340 bridges were audited by the civic body. Among those audited, the BMC found only 101, or one-third, to be in sound condition. Nearly 54 Mumbai bridges were in dilapidated condition and needed reconstruction, while 183 needed minor or major repairs. The corporation is yet to audit 108 bridges —104 in western suburbs and 4 within the city, Mid-Day reported.

Repair work is already underway on half of these bridges and will be carried out in a phased manner to avoid impact on traffic movement.

“Most of the bridges in Mumbai are over 50 years old. Regular inspection will ensure safety and immediate repairs if required,” Mid-Day quoted an official from the BMC’s bridges department as saying. The official added that routine inspections of the bridges were conducted earlier, but the civic body has now decided to conduct proper structural audits.

The BMC has appointed consultants M/s Structronics Consulting Engineers and M/s SCG Consultancy Services to carry out audits of bridges before and after monsoons for a period of five years at a cost of Rs 16 crore.

As the audit is ongoing, the recommendations in the report are not final.

“We discuss the reports with experts, analyse all the possibilities, study traffic diversions and then take the final call,” Sanjay Kaudhanyapure, chief of the bridges department, said.

Meanwhile, the BMC on Thursday said vehicular movement on Gokhale Bridge, a key connector between Andheri east and west, will be stopped from Monday for at least two years to carry out reconstruction work, Hindustan Times reported. A part of the bridge collapsed in 2018, killing two. As the connector is one of the busiest routes in that suburb, the civic body has requested the traffic police to draw up alternative routes for commuters.