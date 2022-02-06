Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai . She was 92.

Mangeshkar was being treated there for the last 29 days after she had tested positive for COVID-19

Lata Mangeshkar was one of the most noted, respected and renowned playback singers in India. Known for her expansive vocal range, which spans over three octaves, and her unique voice for which she has been called the Nightingale of Bollywood.

Stay tuned for all the live updates. Click here