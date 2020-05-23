Legendary chest specialist Dr JN Pande dies at 79

Dr Jitendra Nath Pande, former head of medicine at AIIMS, and one of the country's leading pulmonologists, has died. He was 79.

Sangita Reddy, Joint MD, Apollo Hospitals said Dr Pande had died of COVID-19.

"Deeply saddened to hear that today COVID-19 claimed its most illustrious victim Dr JN Pande," tweeted Sangita Reddy, Joint MD, Apollo Hospitals and President of FICCI. "A stalwart of the medical world his work in pulmonology will continue to ensure better health for many."

But Sitaram Bhartia Hospital, where Dr Pande was last practicing, said he may have died of a cardiac arrest.

"Dr Pande was under home care and seemed to be recovering. The cause of death is suspected to be cardiac arrest. Deepest condolences to his family and everyone who will miss him dearly," the hospital said in a tweet.