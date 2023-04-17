A day before same-sex marriage hearing, Centre says judges should leave the decision to Parliament

On Tuesday, April 18, a five-judge Supreme Court constitution bench is scheduled to hear a number of petitions for the legal recognition of same-sex marriage in India. The bench consists of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices S K Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, P S Narasimha, and Hima Kohli. Here is what has happened in the case so far

On April 17, 2023, the Centre told the Supreme Court that its demand for same-sex marriage's legal recognition is only the expression of "urban elitist views" for the sake of social acceptance.

In an affidavit filed to the Supreme Court ahead of the hearing on the legalisation of same-sex marriage in India that is going to start tomorrow, the Centre has said that the judges should leave the task to the Parliament, the people would decide whether such a “marriage of a different kind” is socially and religiously acceptable or not.

The Centre added that “creation or recognition of a new social institution cannot be claimed as a matter of right/choice, much less a fundamental right. The right to personal autonomy does not include a right for the recognition of same-sex marriage”.

Following the decriminalisation of Section 377 of the IPC in 2018 by the Supreme Court, the act which criminalised consensual sex several petitions were filed in the Supreme Court and several High Courts in India to legalise same-sex marriage.

A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli issued an order on November 25, 2022, asking the central government to answer the petitions.

Then on January 3, 2023, senior advocates Menaka Guruswamy and Karuna Nundy pleaded with the two-judge bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha to transfer two related petitions that are pending before Delhi and Kerala High Courts to the Supreme Court.

On January 6, 2023, a three-judge bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha, and JB Pardiwala transferred these petitions to itself that were filed in various courts in India.

The BJP-run central government opposed the petitions in the Supreme Court to recognize same-sex marriages, claiming that such a move would "completely havoc" with cherished "societal values."

A three-judge panel headed by CJI DY Chandrachud sent the matter to a five-judge Constitution bench on March 13, 2023. On April 18, 2023, this Bench will start hearing the case.