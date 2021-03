Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday announced that the legal age to consume alcohol in the national capital will be 21. The Delhi Cabinet has approved a new excise policy as well and the government will not run any liquor shop in the national capital.

"The legal age to drink in Delhi will now be 21. There will be no government liquor stores in Delhi. No new liquor shops will be opened in the national capital," Sisodia.

With this new development, the legal age of drinking has been lowered from 25 to 21 years. "Unaccompanied people below 21 years of age will not be allowed at restaurants serving liquor in Delhi," Sisodia said.

Sisodia said the Delhi government will make a standard system based on which spurious and low-quality liquor will not be allowed to be sold in the city. He said the new reforms are likely to yield Rs 1500 crore to Rs 2000 crore more revenue from liquor per annum to the Delhi government.