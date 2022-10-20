    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Leave Ukraine at the earliest, Indian embassy advises nationals

    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    IST (Published)

    There has been intensification of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, with Moscow carrying out retaliatory missile strikes targeting various Ukrainian cities in response to a huge blast in Crimea nearly two weeks ago. Moscow blamed Kyiv for the blast.

    The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has asked Indian nationals to leave the country at the earliest following a fresh wave of hostilities. It has also advised Indian nationals not to travel to the Eastern European country.

    "In view of the deteriorating security situation and the recent escalation of hostilities across Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised against travelling to Ukraine," the MEA said.
    "The Indian citizens, including students, currently in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means," it added.
    With inputs from PTI
    indiaRussiaRussia-Ukraine warUkraine

