Warning! North Korea's Lazarus hackers may target you with fraud COVID aid posing as Indian govt

Updated : June 18, 2020 04:43 PM IST

A North Korea-sponsored hacking group named Lazarus is planning to launch mass-scale ‘phishing’ attacks designed as COVID-19 relief efforts.
A ‘phishing’ attack is a fake email designed to look as coming from an official source.
Besides India, the other countries whose 5 million users are at the risk of attack are US, UK, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.
