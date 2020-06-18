India Warning! North Korea's Lazarus hackers may target you with fraud COVID aid posing as Indian govt Updated : June 18, 2020 04:43 PM IST A North Korea-sponsored hacking group named Lazarus is planning to launch mass-scale ‘phishing’ attacks designed as COVID-19 relief efforts. A ‘phishing’ attack is a fake email designed to look as coming from an official source. Besides India, the other countries whose 5 million users are at the risk of attack are US, UK, Japan, Singapore and South Korea. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply