Law Commission extends UCC response time by 2 weeks due to 'overwhelming response'

The Law Commission of India has extended the deadline for public input on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) due to an overwhelming response. Interested individuals and organizations can now submit their comments until July 28, 2023.

The Law Commission of India on Friday, July 14, announced that it will extend the deadline for public input on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) until July 28, 2023.

Initially, on June 14, the law panel invited responses from organisations and the public regarding the UCC.

The original one-month deadline for submitting responses was to end today, July 14, but has now been extended. The Law Commission justified the extension owing to the "overwhelming response" from the public.

In a public notice, the Law Commission stated, "In view of the overwhelming response from the public on the subject of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and numerous requests received from various quarters regarding the extension of time for submitting their comments, the Law Commission has decided to grant an extension of two weeks for the submission of views and suggestions by the concerned stakeholders."

Interested individuals, institutions or organisations can submit their comments on the UCC through the commission's website until July 28.

A day before today's deadline, the Law Commission announced that they had received 50 lakh responses to the code. Besides online responses received on its website, the Commission had also received "hard copies," sources said on Thursday, adding that the final number would be much higher.

What are people responding to?

On June 14, the Law Commission initiated a fresh consultation process on the Uniform Civil Code by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

In its consultation paper issued on August 31, 2018, the previous Law Commission headed by Justice B S Chauhan said while the diversity of Indian culture can and should be celebrated, specific groups or weaker sections of the society must not be "disprivileged" in the process.

It said the Commission dealt with laws that are discriminatory rather than providing a uniform civil code "which is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage".

The consultation paper said most countries are now moving towards recognition of difference, and the mere existence of difference does not imply discrimination but is indicative of a robust democracy.

What is the Uniform Civil Code?

In short, UCC means having a common law for all citizens of the country that is not based on religion. Personal laws and laws related to inheritance, adoption and succession are likely to be covered by a common code.

