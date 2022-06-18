Latest updates: Agnipath protests across the country

Violent protests have broken across the country with protesters demanding that the Centre roll back the Agnipath scheme launched by the Ministry of Defence — a pan-India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen, and sailors. Trains were set afire, public and police vehicles attacked and personnel injured as protests over Agnipath snowballed and swept across several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, on Thursday and Friday.

Here is what is happening in various states of the country:

Assam:

North-East Frontier Railways (NFR) cancelled 10 more trains on Saturday due to protests and bandh in Bihar against the 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme and floods in Assam, an official said. In view of large-scale agitation leading to damage to railway property including the burning of train coaches in areas falling under the East Central Railway, Bihar bandh and damages caused to railway tracks due to flood in Lumding and Rangiya divisions of Assam some trains have been cancelled/diverted/rescheduled/short-terminated/short-originated, NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said.

Kerala: The ongoing anti-Agnipath agitations in various parts of the country on Saturday sparked another form of protest in Kerala as hundreds of youths took out huge protest rallies in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode demanding to conduct the pending written examination for the army recruitment at the earliest. The protesting youths were those who had already cleared their physical and medical fitness tests and had been waiting for their army Common Entrance Examination (CEE) for the last two years.

Many of them expressed concern that the implementation of the Agnipath scheme would spoil their chance of direct recruitment to the military service. The job aspirants, who gathered in huge numbers at Thampanoor here in the morning, marched to Raj Bhavan, the official residence of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, raising slogans of "We want justice" and holding placards and banners.

Uttar Pradesh: A total of 260 people were arrested and six FIRs were lodged until Friday in Uttar Pradesh in connection with violent protests over the Centre's Agnipath scheme. According to information provided by ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar, the FIRs were lodged in Firozabad, Aligarh, Varanasi, and Gautam Buddh Nagar (1) districts. Acting on the FIRs, 260 people were arrested by police from five districts. A maximum of 109 arrests were made in Ballia followed by Mathura (70) Aligarh (31) Varanasi (27) and Gautam Budh Nagar (15). According to senior police officials, the number of arrests is likely to go up in the next 24 hours.

West Bengal: Train services on the Sealdah-Barrackpore route in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district were disrupted for around one hour on Saturday as a group of anti-Agnipath agitators blocked railway tracks and did push-ups to register protest against the new scheme for recruitment in armed forces. Around 20 protesters blocked both up and down lines at a level crossing from around 10 AM thus also affecting vehicular traffic, a spokesperson of the Eastern Railway said.

Odisha: Protests against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme spread to Odisha on Friday as hundreds of aspirants for recruitment in the Armed Forces blocked the arterial Ring Road in Cuttack and tore down hoardings in the Cantonment area of the silver city. Many of the protestors claimed to have already cleared physical fitness and medical tests for recruitment in the Army last year and were waiting to write the Common Entrance Examination (CEE).

Haryana: Youths pelted vehicles with stones in Ballabhgarh, squatted on railway tracks in Jind and burnt tyres in Rohtak as protests continued in Haryana for the second day on Friday against the Centre's Agnipath scheme. Police said they resorted to a mild lathi charge and rounded up over 40 youths in Ballabhgarh, where the authorities extended suspension of mobile internet and SMS services for the next 24 hours starting 10 pm on Friday as a precautionary measure. The authorities also extended suspension of mobile internet and SMS services except for voice calls in Palwal district for the next 24 hours ending 8 pm Saturday while these services will remain suspended in Mahendergarh for the next 24 hours starting 1630 hrs Friday.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly making an inflammatory speech and instigating youths protesting against the Agnipath Scheme here, officials said on Saturday. Police said Surender Sharma alias Fauji made the alleged speech Friday morning to a gathering of 50-60 agitators during the protest near the gate of the MCD office in Baba Haridas Nagar.

Maharashtra: Workers of the Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress (MPYC) staged demonstrations in Nagpur on Saturday against the Central government's Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment into the armed forces. Claiming that the scheme would destroy the future of youth, Youth Congress workers led by their president Kunal Raut protested at Zero Mile in Nagpur.

With PTI inputs