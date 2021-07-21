LIVE: Maharashtra reconciles COVID-19 data, India records 3,998 fresh fatalities; stock markets closed today

LIVE News Updates: India recorded a single-day rise of 3,998 coronavirus fatalities with Maharashtra carrying out its 14th Covid data reconciliation exercise, pushing the country's death toll to 4,18,480 while 42,015 new infections were reported, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
Deepak Chahar scripts India's series-sealing win over Sri Lanka
Tail-ender Deepak Chahar brought India back from the dead with a steely 69 off 82 balls and script the visiting team's series-sealing victory in the second ODI against Sri Lanka here on Tuesday. Chasing 276, India were down and out at 193 for seven before Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (19 not out off 28) forged an unbeaten 84-run stand to seal a memorable win for the visitors who extended their record of not losing an ODI on Sri Lanka soil since 2012. A struggling Sri Lankan outfit badly needed a morale-boosting win but has only itself to blame for not finishing the job from a commanding position. Chahar, whose highest score before this game was 12, showed remarkable resolve and composure under pressure to take his team over the line with five balls to spare. He fittingly hit the winning boundary. It was India's ninth consecutive bilateral series win over Sri Lanka. The third ODI will be played on Friday.
CBDT extends the deadline for filing foreign remittance tax forms to August 15; details here
The new income tax portal is still not functioning at its full capacity, with glitches and bugs not yet entirely fixed. Considering the difficulties faced by taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had decided that individuals can submit Forms 15CA/15CB in physical format to authorised representatives. The CBDT has extended the date of submission till August 15 from earlier July 15.
COVID-19 INDIA UPDATE | Data Reconciliation By Maharashtra Leads To A Sharp Rise In Deaths Tally
Maharashtra’s Deaths Tally Increase By 3,656 With 3,509 Of Those Are Old Deaths
India’s Total Cases Increase By More Than 40,000, Up 42,015
Active Cases See A Rise Of 1,040 After Falling In the Previous Five Days
Recoveries Rise By 36,977 In the Last 24 Hours
Positivity Rate Back Above 2%; It’s At 2.27% Vs Prev Day’s 1.68%
Recovery Rate Is At 97.36% & Mortality Rate Rises To 1.34%
Single-day Testing At 18.52 Lakh & Vaccinations At 34.25 Lakh
7-day Average For Vaccinations Remains Above 38 Lakh; It’ 38.21 Lakh
Total Cases At 3.12 Cr, Active At 4.07 Lakh, Recoveries At 3.04 Cr & Deaths At 4.18 Lk
Cryptocurrency prices on July 21: Bitcoin trades flat below $30k; Dogecoin jumps 8%
Indian markets shut today on account of Bakri Id
Trading at Indian stock exchanges -- Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) -- will remain shut today on account of Bakri Id. As per the list of stock market holidays 2021 available at the official BSE website — bseindia.com — there will also be no action in equity, derivative and SLB segments today.
PM Modi greets people on Eid ul-Adha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Eid-ul-Adha on Wednesday. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good, he wished. Modi tweeted, "Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good."
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the day's trending news stories particularly coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing inoculation drive, Mumbai rains, Businessman Raj Kundra's arrest and related developments, sports and global stories. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest updates and developments through the day.
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Hindalco
|383.00
|-13.95
|-3.51
|IndusInd Bank
|981.55
|-34.30
|-3.38
|Tata Steel
|1,233.35
|-33.05
|-2.61
|NTPC
|118.45
|-2.95
|-2.43
|Bharti Airtel
|525.75
|-12.70
|-2.36
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|IndusInd Bank
|982.10
|-33.75
|-3.32
|Tata Steel
|1,232.70
|-33.60
|-2.65
|NTPC
|118.45
|-2.90
|-2.39
|Bharti Airtel
|525.85
|-12.45
|-2.31
|HCL Tech
|977.30
|-22.90
|-2.29
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Hindalco
|383.00
|-13.95
|-3.51
|IndusInd Bank
|981.55
|-34.30
|-3.38
|Tata Steel
|1,233.35
|-33.05
|-2.61
|NTPC
|118.45
|-2.95
|-2.43
|Bharti Airtel
|525.75
|-12.70
|-2.36
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|IndusInd Bank
|982.10
|-33.75
|-3.32
|Tata Steel
|1,232.70
|-33.60
|-2.65
|NTPC
|118.45
|-2.90
|-2.39
|Bharti Airtel
|525.85
|-12.45
|-2.31
|HCL Tech
|977.30
|-22.90
|-2.29
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.6150
|-0.2550
|-0.34
|Euro-Rupee
|87.7720
|-0.5370
|-0.61
|Pound-Rupee
|101.5730
|-0.7630
|-0.75
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6789
|-0.0048
|-0.70