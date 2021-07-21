LIVE: Maharashtra reconciles COVID-19 data, India records 3,998 fresh fatalities; stock markets closed today

LIVE News Updates:

India recorded a single-day rise of 3,998 coronavirus fatalities with Maharashtra carrying out its 14th Covid data reconciliation exercise, pushing the country's death toll to 4,18,480 while 42,015 new infections were reported, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 3,12,16,337. The ministry said that Maharashtra has carried out its 14th reconciliation exercise of Covid data in the state. As a result, the state's positive case tally has increased by 2,479 while the death tally has increased by 3,509.

Meanwhile, Trading at Indian stock exchanges—Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE)—will remain shut today on account of Bakri Id. As per the list of stock market holidays 2021 available at the official BSE website — bseindia.com — there will also be no action in equity, derivative and SLB segments today.