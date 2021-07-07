Home

    • Late Union minister P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam’s wife found murdered in Delhi; suspect held

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Kitty Kumaramangalam, the wife of late former Union minister P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam, was found murdered at her home in Southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar, police said on Wednesday. She was 67 years old, they added.

    Kitty Kumaramangalam, the wife of late former Union minister P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam, was found murdered at her home in Southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar, police said on Wednesday. She was 67 years old, they added.
    The police said they suspect attempted robbery to be the motive behind the killing and have apprehended a 24-year-old washerman of the area, identified as Raju, in connection with the case. Based on preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the washerman had come to the house around 9 pm on Tuesday night, and when the house help opened the door, he overpowered her, dragged her to a room and restrained her, they said.
    Two other people entered the house in the meantime and smothered the victim with a pillow, the police said. The maid later managed to untie herself and raised an alarm, they said, adding that there were opened briefcases at the scene of the crime which suggest that the motive was attempted robbery.
