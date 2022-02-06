0

  • Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away Live Updates: President, PM mourn the demise of legendary singer; to take place today at Shivaji Park in Mumbai

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away Live Updates:
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai . She was 92.
Mangeshkar was being treated there for the last 29 days after she had tested positive for COVID-19.
Lata Mangeshkar was one of the most noted, respected and renowned playback singers in India. Known for her expansive vocal range, which spans over three octaves, and her unique voice for which she has been called the Nightingale of Bollywood.
(Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
First Published:  IST
