Lata Mangeshkar, the nightingale who moved a nation to tears

Lata Mangeshkar, probably the most noted and renowned playback singer in India, breathed her last on Sunday morning, leaving behind a nation grieving the loss of its nightingale.

Born on 28 September 1929, Mangeshkar etched her mark in the heart of the nation with her expansive vocal range, which spanned over three octaves. It was the seeming effortlessness with which she hit these scales keeping the sweet melody, that made her unique and endeared her to the nation.

The legendary singer had once said, "I feel God has sent me to Earth to sing. I started singing when I was five."

Born to Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, a reputed Marathi and Konkani musician and his wife Shevanti. From a young age, Mangeshkar was taught by her father, paternal grandparents and even maestros like Aman Ali Khan Sahib and Amanat Khan. It is through this early practice that all four of her siblings – Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar – became accomplished singers and musicians themselves.

Mangeshkar’s first playback performance came at a time when she had just lost her father at the age of 13. She sang "Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari" for Vasant Joglekar's movie Kiti Hasaal (1942) though the song was dropped from the final cut. Over the years, she clocked in more performances but one of her first big hits was Dil Mera Toda, Mujhe Kahin Ka Na Chhora" in Majboor (1948). But her truly major hit was "Aayega Aanewaala," a song in the movie Mahal (1949).

Through the early years of her career, music director Ghulam Haider mentored her as a singer even introducing her to various producers for singing opportunities, including her break in Majboor.

Mangeshkar later stated that Haider had played a major part in her success. "Ghulam Haider is truly my Godfather. He was the first music director who showed complete faith in my talent,” she stated in an interview in 2013.

Over the years, Mangeshkar has become the recipient of awards like 3 National Film Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, 4 Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards, 2 Filmfare Special Awards, a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and many others.

Mangeshkar has even been bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest honour in cinema, the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, and the Padma Vibhushan

