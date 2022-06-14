Three terrorists, including two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar, police said on Tuesday. The Kashmir Police said the "two Pakistani terrorists" were sent "with the intention to attack the

Three terrorists were said to be involved in the attack -- one local and two from Pakistan. One of those two terrorists was identified as Abdullah Goujri and the local terrorist was identified as Adil Hussain Mir.

The encounter' took place late Monday night. Police called this mission a "big success".

"Two terrorists of banned terror outfit LeT were neutralised by Srinagar Police in an encounter in Bemina area of Srinagar city. One policeman sustained minor injuries in the operation," a police official said.

Pakistan -based handlers had sent two Pakistani terrorists of LeT terror outfit along with one local terrorist Adil Hussain Mir of Pahalgam Anantnag, who has been in Pakistan since 2018 (now all 3 killed), with the intention to attack Yatra," police said in a tweet.

"As per the documents and other incriminating materials, one of the killed terrorists has been identified as Abdullah Goujri, resident of Faisalabad, Pakistan. A big success," the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, said.

"As per documents recovered from another killed terrorist, he has been identified as Adil Hussain Mir alias Sufian alias Musab of Anantnag district. As per police records, he crossed over to Pakistan in 2018 on a visit VISA from Wagah," the IGP said.

Police said this was the same group of terrorists who had escaped from the Sopore encounter. "We have been tracking their movement," the IGP said.

Meanwhile, Anantnag district administration said security arrangements have been made ahead of the Amarnath Yatra at the base campsite so that no untoward incident can take place.