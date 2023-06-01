The police has also urged devotees planning their journey to Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham Yatra, to carefully consider the weather forecast and come prepared with rain covers, umbrellas, and warm clothing to ensure their comfort and safety during the pilgrimage.

More than 300 travelers are stranded in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand as a crucial road has been washed away following a landslide.

The affected tourists and locals are reportedly stuck in Dharchula and Gunji, after the Lipulekh-Tawaghat road near Lakhanpur collapsed, eroded by 100 meters due to a massive landlside.

Local authorities anticipate that it will take approximately two days to restore the road and make it accessible for traffic once again.

"On the outskirts of Pithoragarh, the Lipulekh-Tawaghat motor road, 45 km above Dharchula, near Lakhanpur, has been washed away 100 meters due to a landslide. About 300 people are trapped in Dharchula and Gunji," news agency ANI reported quoting the district administration.

In the meantime as per reports rescue operations are underway to ensure the safety and well-being of those stranded.

Weather department has also issued a dust storm and thundershower alert for several districts in Uttarakhand, including Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Garhwal, Hardwar, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, Udham Singh Nagar, and Uttarkashi.

The local police have issued an advisory, urging all pilgrims to find safe accommodations and avoid unnecessary travel. The police has also advised the travelers to park vehicles in secure locations and caution against venturing out unless the weather conditions improve.

"Pilgrims please stay at safe places, do not travel unnecessarily, and park vehicles at safe places, landslides/geo. Travel only when the weather is clear," they added.

The police has also urged devotees planning their journey to Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham Yatra , to carefully consider the weather forecast and come prepared with rain covers, umbrellas, and warm clothing to ensure their comfort and safety during the pilgrimage.

Efforts are underway to alleviate the situation and facilitate the rescue and evacuation of the stranded tourists.

(With inputs from ANI)