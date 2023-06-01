The police has also urged devotees planning their journey to Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham Yatra, to carefully consider the weather forecast and come prepared with rain covers, umbrellas, and warm clothing to ensure their comfort and safety during the pilgrimage.

More than 300 travelers are stranded in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand as a crucial road has been washed away following a landslide.

The affected tourists and locals are reportedly stuck in Dharchula and Gunji, after the Lipulekh-Tawaghat road near Lakhanpur collapsed, eroded by 100 meters due to a massive landlside.

Local authorities anticipate that it will take approximately two days to restore the road and make it accessible for traffic once again.