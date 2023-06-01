English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsLandslide cuts off road in Uttarakhand, 300 tourists stranded and 13 districts on alert

Landslide cuts off road in Uttarakhand, 300 tourists stranded and 13 districts on alert

Landslide cuts off road in Uttarakhand, 300 tourists stranded and 13 districts on alert
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 1, 2023 11:50:57 AM IST (Published)

The police has also urged devotees planning their journey to Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham Yatra,  to carefully consider the weather forecast and come prepared with rain covers, umbrellas, and warm clothing to ensure their comfort and safety during the pilgrimage.

More than 300 travelers are stranded in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand as a crucial road has been washed away following a landslide.

The affected tourists and locals are reportedly stuck in Dharchula and Gunji, after the Lipulekh-Tawaghat road near Lakhanpur collapsed, eroded by 100 meters due to a massive landlside.
Local authorities anticipate that it will take approximately two days to restore the road and make it accessible for traffic once again.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X