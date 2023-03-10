Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches premises linked to Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders

The ED searches were conducted in the premises linked to Prasad's daughters Ragini Yadav, Chanda Yadav and Hema Yadav and former RJD MLA Abu Dojana in Patna, Phulwari Sharif, Delhi-NCR, Ranchi and Mumbai, officials said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches in multiple cities of Bihar and other locations, including the premises of former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's three daughters and RJD leaders. The searches were conducted in connection with a money laundering probe into the land for jobs 'scam' case.

The ED carried out these searches under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after filing an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), taking cognisance of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case against Lalu Prasad in the matter.

The searches were conducted in the premises linked to Prasad's daughters Ragini Yadav, Chanda Yadav and Hema Yadav and former RJD MLA Abu Dojana in Patna, Phulwari Sharif, Delhi-NCR, Ranchi and Mumbai, officials said.

The case pertains to people allegedly given employment in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and its associates, the agency said. It is alleged that Lalu Prasad and some of his family members received plots of land as bribes for jobs at the Indian Railways between 2004 and 2009 when he was the Railway Minister.

The CBI filed a chargesheet earlier in the case against Prasad, his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and 14 others under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and all the accused have been summoned on March 15, officials had said.

The CBI has so far arrested three people in connection with the case -- Bhola Yadav, who was an officer on special duty to Lalu Prasad when he was the railway minister; Hridayanand Chaudhary, a railway employee and an alleged beneficiary of the scandal; and Dharmendra Rai, another alleged beneficiary, ANI reported.

The ED case, filed under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, stems from this CBI complaint.

