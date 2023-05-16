Land-for-job case: CBI conducts searches in Bihar, Delhi and Haryana among other locations

The premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi and Rajya Sabha member Prem Chand Gupta were also searched in connection with the land-for-jobs scam, officials said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at around 10 locations in the land-for-job case that involves former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members. These 10 locations include Delhi, Haryana, Patna, Gurugram and Bihar.
The premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi and Rajya Sabha member Prem Chand Gupta were also searched in connection with the land-for-jobs scam, officials said.
The searches were conducted after the alleged role of the two leaders emerged in the scam, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.
The searches were spread across Arrah and Patna in Bihar at the premises of Kiran Devi and her husband Arun Singh and in Gurugram, Rewari, Noida and Delhi at the premises of Gupta, they said.
It is alleged that during RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's tenure as railway minister from 2004-2009, appointments were made in Central Railways in violation of norms and procedures of recruitment.
"No advertisement or public notice was issued for appointment but some residents of Patna were appointed as substitutes in different zonal railways located at Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur," it is alleged.
(With inputs from PTI)
First Published: May 16, 2023 12:15 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Legal Digest: Look, a Power of Attorney holder is a service provider and liable to pay GST
May 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Active vs passive mutual funds: Which is a better investment bet and for whom
May 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Tax Talks: Here's all you need to know about two key court decisions this month on tax matters
May 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: Here's all you wannabe mothers need to know about preimplantation genetic testing
May 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read