Land-for-job case: CBI conducts searches in Bihar, Delhi and Haryana among other locations

homeindia NewsLand for job case: CBI conducts searches in Bihar, Delhi and Haryana among other locations

1 Min(s) Read

By Dhananjay Khatri  May 16, 2023 12:18:22 PM IST (Updated)

The premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi and Rajya Sabha member Prem Chand Gupta were also searched in connection with the land-for-jobs scam, officials said. 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at around 10 locations in the land-for-job case that involves former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members. These 10 locations include Delhi, Haryana, Patna, Gurugram and Bihar.

The searches were conducted after the alleged role of the two leaders emerged in the scam, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.
The searches were spread across Arrah and Patna in Bihar at the premises of Kiran Devi and her husband Arun Singh and in Gurugram, Rewari, Noida and Delhi at the premises of Gupta, they said.
It is alleged that during RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's tenure as railway minister from 2004-2009, appointments were made in Central Railways in violation of norms and procedures of recruitment.
"No advertisement or public notice was issued for appointment but some residents of Patna were appointed as substitutes in different zonal railways located at Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur," it is alleged.
(With inputs from PTI)
First Published: May 16, 2023 12:15 PM IST
