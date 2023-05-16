English
Land-for-job case: CBI conducts searches in Bihar, Delhi and Haryana among other locations

By Dhananjay Khatri  May 16, 2023 12:18:22 PM IST (Updated)

The premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi and Rajya Sabha member Prem Chand Gupta were also searched in connection with the land-for-jobs scam, officials said. 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at around 10 locations in the land-for-job case that involves former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members. These 10 locations include Delhi, Haryana, Patna, Gurugram and Bihar.

The premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi and Rajya Sabha member Prem Chand Gupta were also searched in connection with the land-for-jobs scam, officials said.
The searches were conducted after the alleged role of the two leaders emerged in the scam, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.
