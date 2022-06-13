This year, you might see Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fray for the upcoming presidential polls. Determined and 'better prepared' this time, Yadav has already got his tickets booked for Delhi, where he will file his nomination for the presidential elections.

But here's a twist. This Lalu Prasad Yadav is not the one you might think of. He is not THE Lalu Prasad Yadav — the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former chief minister of Bihar.

Yadav, who aims to file a nomination in the run-up to the presidential polls, is barely 42-year-old and a social worker, news agency PTI reported on Monday. He is a resident of the Saran district of Bihar , which incidentally has been the karmabhoomi (land of work) of his famous namesake.

“I practice agriculture for a living and engage in social work. I have seven children. My eldest daughter is married,” Yadav was quoted by PTI as saying.

Firm in his belief that there must be a Bihari in the contest, Yadav claims to have already booked a flight ticket to Delhi, where he proposes to file his nomination papers on June 15.

This will be the second time Yadav will be filing his nomination for the presidential elections. He had filed his nomination papers in 2017 as well when the contest was between the then Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind . Back then, Kovind had bagged the position to become the 14th President of India.

"My papers got rejected last time since these were not endorsed by an adequate number of proposers. This time, I am better prepared," Yadav said.

"I keep trying my luck, from panchayats to presidentship. If nothing else, I may come to hold the record for contesting the maximum number of elections,” he said.

Reports said that Yadav had also contested against Rabri Devi in 2013. He polled less than 10,000 votes and forfeited his deposit. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy had won the election by a margin of around 50,000 votes.

However, Yadav again joined the fray in 2019 and polled about 6,000 votes. Last time, the RJD chief had “blamed me for the defeat of his wife Rabri Devi in 2014 Lok Sabha polls”, Yadav said.