Ahead of the surgery, Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini shared pictures from the hospital on her Twitter handle and said: "Ready to rock and roll, wish me good luck". one of the pictures showed her sitting beside her father Lalu Yadav.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad will go under the knife at Singapore on Monday for a kidney transplant. Her daughter Rohini Acharya will donate her kidney to her father amid his health problems.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Four-day work week is here but will it work for Indian companies?
IST7 Min(s) Read
Decoding multi-year health insurance policy — What is it and what are key benefits?
IST3 Min(s) Read
View | Pakistan Election: Will Imran Khan's changed tack from long march to resignations to snap poll work?
IST5 Min(s) Read
View | G20 Presidency: India can shape global Web3 narrative
IST6 Min(s) Read
Ahead of the surgery, Rohini shared pictures from the hospital on her Twitter handle and said: "Ready to rock and roll, wish me good luck". One of the pictures showed her sitting beside her father Lalu Yadav.
Ready to rock and roll ✌️Wish me a good luck 🤞 pic.twitter.com/R5AOmFMW0E— Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) December 5, 2022
Lalu Yadav has been facing kidney-related issues after which doctors advised a transplant. Later, his second daughter Rohini stepped in and said it was her “good fortune" to help her parents.
She tweeted another picture of her with her father on Saturday, saying: “We haven’t seen God, but have seen god in the form of my father."
हमने ईश्वर न देखा हैमगर ईश्वर के रूप मेंअपने पापा को देखा है☺️🧿🤞🙏 pic.twitter.com/sOEp6FEwea— Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) December 3, 2022
Yadav is currently out on bail owing to his health problems. He was booked in five fodder scam cases and was granted bail by the Jharkhand high court in April. He was granted permission to travel overseas for his surgery in October.
The RJD supremo enjoys a cult status among the OBCs and the minorities, despite allegations of corruption during his tenure as Bihar CM and railway minister.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!