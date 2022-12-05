Ahead of the surgery, Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini shared pictures from the hospital on her Twitter handle and said: "Ready to rock and roll, wish me good luck". one of the pictures showed her sitting beside her father Lalu Yadav.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad will go under the knife at Singapore on Monday for a kidney transplant. Her daughter Rohini Acharya will donate her kidney to her father amid his health problems.

Ahead of the surgery, Rohini shared pictures from the hospital on her Twitter handle and said: "Ready to rock and roll, wish me good luck". One of the pictures showed her sitting beside her father Lalu Yadav

Ready to rock and roll ✌️Wish me a good luck 🤞 pic.twitter.com/R5AOmFMW0E — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) December 5, 2022

Lalu Yadav has been facing kidney-related issues after which doctors advised a transplant. Later, his second daughter Rohini stepped in and said it was her “good fortune" to help her parents.

She tweeted another picture of her with her father on Saturday, saying: “We haven’t seen God, but have seen god in the form of my father."

Yadav is currently out on bail owing to his health problems. He was booked in five fodder scam cases and was granted bail by the Jharkhand high court in April. He was granted permission to travel overseas for his surgery in October.

The RJD supremo enjoys a cult status among the OBCs and the minorities, despite allegations of corruption during his tenure as Bihar CM and railway minister.