Famed author, freedom fighter, and politician Lala Lajpat Rai was born on January 28, 1865. Known as Punjab Kesari or the Lion of Punjab, Rai was one of the prominent early leaders of the Indian National Congress and the Indian independence movement. Rai along with Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal formed the Congress triumvirate.

Here are some of his best quotes.

“Defeat and failure are sometimes necessary steps of victory.”

“The government which attacks its own innocent subjects has no claim to be called a civilised government. Bear in mind, such a government does not survive long. I declare that the blows struck at me will be the last nails in the coffin of the British rule in India.”

“A person should be courageous and honest in worshipping the truth, without being concerned about receiving worldly benefits.”

“I always believed that my silence on several topics will be an advantage in the long run.”

“Morality requires that we should take to the work of elevating the depressed classes out of a sheer sense of justice and humanity regardless of any outside considerations."

“The process of building a nation is a moral process. You cannot engage in work of this kind with success by practising duplicity.”

“No nation was worthy of any political status if it could not distinguish between begging political rights and claiming them.”

“The correct thing for us to do is to strive for a democratic Raj in which the Hindus, the Muslims and the other communities may participate as Indians and not as followers of any particular religion.”