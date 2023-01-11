English
india News

Lal Bahadur Shastri’s 57th death anniversary: Remembering true visionary of India
By CNBCTV18.com Jan 11, 2023 7:43:42 AM IST (Published)

Shastri was a leader moulded in old-school politics. He gave the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’. 

Lal Bahadur Shastri served as India’s second Prime Minister. The nation observes his death anniversary on January 11. He passed away on this day in 1966, in Tashkent, in present-day Uzbekistan. One of the greatest leaders in the history of independent India, Shastri was known as a man of the people.

Shastri was a leader moulded in old-school politics. He gave the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’. He evolved from being a seasoned freedom fighter to a capable leader of the world’s largest democracy.
Shastri, who came from a very humble background, was born on October 2, 1904, in Uttar Pradesh’s Mughalsarai town. His father, Sharada Prasad Srivastava, was a school teacher and died when Shastri was just one-and-a-half years old. Despite tremendous hardships, Shastri completed his education.
ALSO READ:
Savitribai Phule 192nd Birth Anniversary: Remembering her role in women’s education in India
He joined the freedom struggle after getting inspired by Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi. After India’s independence, Shastri went on occupy key positions in the Congress and even held important portfolios in Jawaharlal Nehru’s cabinet. After the untimely demise of Nehru in 1964, Shastri was chosen as his successor. Shastri’s honesty and humility made him an extremely popular leader across the political spectrum.
Shastri became the prime minister during extremely challenging times and provided steady leadership to the country. During his tenure, India responded firmly to Pakistan’s aggression in 1965, which resulted in a war between the two neighbours. Although the war officially ended with a ceasefire, India had an upper hand over Pakistan in the end.
ALSO READ: CV Raman birth anniversary: Remembering one of India’s greatest scientists
Shastri was a true visionary. He solved the food shortage by spearheading the Green Revolution which exponentially increased the production of food grains.
Shastri died a day after the signing of the Tashkent Agreement between India and Pakistan. He was posthumously honoured with the Bharat Ratna and became its first posthumous recipient.
Decades after his death, Shastri continues to inspire Indians.
ALSO READ: Karnataka: Mother-son duo killed in Metro pillar collapse in Bengaluru
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

