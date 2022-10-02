Lal Bahadur Shastri birth anniversary: Interesting facts about India's second Prime Minister

By CNBCTV18.com

Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indian politician, statesman and freedom fighter, was born on October 2, 1904, in Uttar Pradesh's Mughalsarai. A staunch secularist, Shastri was India's second Prime Minister and even held key ministries like Home Affairs and Railways in the Jawaharlal Nehru cabinet. Under Shastri, India won the 1965 war with Pakistan and his contributions to India's agricultural output are noteworthy.

On his 118th birth anniversary, here are some facts about Lal Bahadur Shastri

Born Lal Bahadur Shrivastava, Shastri dropped his upper caste family name as he was deeply opposed to the casteist practices in the country.

Under Shastri's rule, the White Revolution was promoted, which saw the country increase its milk production exponentially in a matter of a few years.

Shastri was also instrumental in promoting the Green Revolution in India, the agricultural revolution which saw India's food output rise rapidly in food-growing states.

Deeply influenced by the likes of Mahatma Gandhi and others in the freedom struggle, Shastri would be frequently arrested and detained. His first arrest came when he was just 17. He also gave up his studies to participate in the freedom movement.

A staunch secularist, Shastri refused to entertain religion with politics in India even during the 1965 Indo-Pak War.

Shastri's social activism stretched to religious and cultural practices as well. He was deeply against practices like the dowry system, only accepting a small khadi cloth from his father-in-law after repeated requests.

Shastri was also a pragmatic political reformer. As a minister in Uttar Pradesh, he introduced the system of using water cannons to disperse crowds instead of batons. He also allowed women to be bus conductors.

Famously frugal, when he became the prime minister he had to apply for a bank loan of Rs 5,000 to buy his first car on the insistence of his family. After his loan was approved quickly, he asked whether the common person could expect such speedy processing as well.

He died a day after the signing of the Tashkent Agreement, which formally closed the 1965 conflict between India and Pakistan. However, he died the very next day and became the first Indian to posthumously receive the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.