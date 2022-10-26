2 Lakshadweep beaches enter coveted list of Blue Beaches; India’s tally reaches 12

By PTI

Two more Indian beaches have made it to the list of the cleanest beaches in the world, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday. This has taken India's tally of Blue Beaches to 12.

"Proud moment! Two more Indian beaches have made it to the list of Blue Beaches. Minicoy, Thundi Beach and Kadmat Beach - both in Lakshadweep - are the proud entrants in the coveted list of Blue Beaches, an eco-label given to the cleanest beaches in the world," Yadav tweeted.

This has taken India's tally of Blue Beaches to 12. "This is part of India's relentless journey towards building a sustainable environment led by PM Shri Narendra Modi ji," he tweeted.

While the Thundi Beach is one of the most pristine and picturesque beaches in the Lakshadweep archipelago where white sand is lined by turquoise blue water of the lagoon, Kadmat Beach is especially popular with cruise tourists who visit the island for water sports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed delight at two more Indian beaches being certified as 'blue beaches'. "This is great! Congratulations, particularly to the people of Lakshadweep, for this feat. India's coastline is remarkable and there is also a great amount of passion among our people to further coastal cleanliness," he tweeted.