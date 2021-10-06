Lakhimpur violence: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi allowed to visit district; 1 of 4 deceased farmers cremated

High voltage drama continued to unfold in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday where the state government is facing massive flak after eight people were killed in violence during a protest against the farm laws on Sunday.

The deceased include four farmers who were allegedly run over by vehicles driven by BJP workers.

While opposition leaders have been protesting over the violent episode, several of them including Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were not allowed to enter the region. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government said the opposition has adopted a negative attitude in the sensitive Lakhimpur Kheri incident and warned that no one will be allowed to vitiate the atmosphere.

Here’s a look at the turn of events today in Lakhimpur:

Rahul Gandhi won't be allowed: Lucknow Police

"The UP government has not yet given permission for Rahul Gandhi's visit to Lakhimpur and has asked him not to come," Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur told PTI.

He added that DMs of districts concerned have given in writing that prohibitory orders are in place there and his visit could create problems and therefore, he will not be allowed.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Sunday's violence during a protest, and in Sitapur, where Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been in detention since Monday.

UP govt grants permission to Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur: Report

The Uttar Pradesh government has given permission to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi , Priyanka Gandhi and three other people to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, the Home Department of UP Government was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Rahul Gandhi heads to Lakhimpur

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Bhupesh Baghel and Charanjit Channi boarded a flight to Lucknow, from where he will head to meet the families of farmers who lost their lives in Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

“Today, the government is working on dismantling the country and Haryana. Bhajan Lal and Congress government protected the farmers while the current government is mowing down farmers by cars,” Gandhi said as he paid tribute to former Haryana CM Bhajan Lal virtually on his birth anniversary.

Sachin Pilot en route to Sitapur where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is still detained

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot landed in Delhi this morning and set out for Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh by road straight from the airport, sources told PTI.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is in detention at the PAC compound in Sitapur. She was on her way to meet the families of farmers killed in Sunday's violence when she was stopped on Monday.

Pilot will also try to visit Lakhimpur to meet the grieving families, the sources said. The Ghaziabad Police, meanwhile, launched a special checking drive upon getting information about Pilot's intended visit to Lakhimpur Kheri

One of the 4 farmers killed cremated after second autopsy

Gurvinder Singh, alias Gyaniji, one of the four farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, was cremated this morning after a second autopsy was conducted on him as demanded by his family, police said.

Family members of the 22-year-old, from Moharia village of Bahraich, had earlier refused to cremate him, claiming that he was shot dead but the post-mortem report had no mention of it. They received support from farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and Punjabi singer Sonia Maan.

Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s connect

The four others killed in the violence included two BJP workers, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra's driver, and Raman Kashyap - a journalist working for a private TV channel.

While the first three were lynched by agitating farmers, the scribe, according to his father, died after being hit by a vehicle when he was covering the farmers' protest against the visit of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Ajay Mishra's native place.

The UP Police has lodged a case against Union minister Ajay Mishra's son but no arrest has been made.

According to reports, farm leaders have given the state government a week’s time to arrest Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra, who was allegedly driving one of the three cars that ploughed through a group of farmer protesters. The minister, however, has denied that his son was present at the spot.