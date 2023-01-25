English
india News

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC grants 8-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jan 25, 2023 11:32:11 AM IST (Published)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted eight-week interim bail to Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence that had left eight people dead.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and J K Maheshwari directed that Ashish shall not stay either in Uttar Pradesh or in Delhi during the interim bail period.
The order also stated that any attempt by the petitioner, Mishra in this case, to influence the probe would lead to cancellation of bail.
Also read: Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC reserves order on bail plea of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son
On October 3, 2021, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district’s Tikunia where violence erupted when farmers were protesting against the then deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area.
According to the Uttar Pradesh Police FIR, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in which Ashish was seated.
Asish, the accused, is the son of Minister of State in Ministry of Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra.
Following the incident, the driver of the SUV and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.
On July 26, 2022, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had rejected Ashish Mishra’s bail plea.
He had challenged the high court’s order in the apex court, seeking release on bail.
With agency inputs.
Lakhimpur KheriSupreme CourtUttar Pradesh

