    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmer union blocks rail traffic in Punjab, demands justice

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmer union blocks rail traffic in Punjab, demands justice

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    Protesting on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) blocked rail traffic for three hours for the government's inaction in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
    KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “We are holding protests at 17 locations in the region. Rail traffic is blocked on the Amritsar-Delhi, Amritsar-Khemkaran and Amritsar-Pathankot routes. We will burn the effigy of the central government at eight locations, namely Muktsar, Mansa, Barnala, Malerkotla, Sangrur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar and Nabha to protest the lack of action against Mishra.”
    He also demanded the release of farmers arrested after the incident. His other demands included revoking the notification of Power Distribution Act-2022 and Rs 7,000 compensation per acre for managing paddy stubble. The leaders also demanded removal of zamabandi of 23 quintals on the purchase of paddy.
    “The right of distribution of electricity belongs to state governments, but by issuing this notification, the central government is taking it into its own hands and giving it to private houses,” he claimed.
    The Lakhimpur Kheri incident took place on October 3 last year that left eight people dead. The anti-farm bill protesters were staging a protest at Tikunia village against a visit of then Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya when four of them were crushed under the wheels of a convoy of cars.Four others were killed in the subsequent violence, including two BJP workers and a journalist. Farmer unions have since demanded action on Minister for State for Home - Ajay Mishra Teni and his son Ashish Mishra.
    Tags

    farmer protestLakhimpur KheriPunjab

