Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmer union blocks rail traffic in Punjab, demands justice

By Sangam Singh

Mini KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher also demanded the release of farmers arrested after the incident. His other demands included revoking the notification of Power Distribution Act-2022 and Rs ₹7,000 compensation per acre for managing paddy stubble. The leaders also demanded removal of zamabandi of 23 quintals on the purchase of paddy.

Protesting on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) blocked rail traffic for three hours for the government's inaction in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “We are holding protests at 17 locations in the region. Rail traffic is blocked on the Amritsar-Delhi, Amritsar-Khemkaran and Amritsar-Pathankot routes. We will burn the effigy of the central government at eight locations, namely Muktsar, Mansa, Barnala, Malerkotla, Sangrur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar and Nabha to protest the lack of action against Mishra.”

“The right of distribution of electricity belongs to state governments, but by issuing this notification, the central government is taking it into its own hands and giving it to private houses,” he claimed.