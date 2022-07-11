Cross
Lakhimpur Kheri court sends Mohammed Zubair to 14-day judicial custody

Lakhimpur Kheri court sends Mohammed Zubair to 14-day judicial custody

PTI
The prosecution had sought police custody, a plea countered by Zubair's counsel. The court sent him to 14-day judicial custody, Yadav said. The next hearing on the plea for his police custody has now been fixed for July 13, he added.

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri sent Alt News Co-founder Mohammad Zubair to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a case lodged against him for allegedly promoting enmity. Zubair was produced in the court of the Mohammadi additional chief judicial magistrate through video conferencing, Assistant Prosecuting Officer Avadhesh Yadav said.
The prosecution had sought police custody, a plea countered by Zubair's counsel. The court sent him to 14-day judicial custody, Yadav said. The next hearing on the plea for his police custody has now been fixed for July 13, he added.
The Lakhimpur Kheri police had served a warrant on Zubair to appear in court in connection with an FIR lodged against him for promoting enmity in 2021. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh had said.
