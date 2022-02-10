Lakhimpur incident: Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, in the Lakhimpur incident in which eight people including four farmers were killed. The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on January 18 on Ashish Mishra's plea after concluding the hearing through video conferencing.

On Thursday, Justice Rajeev Singh granted bail to him in the case. The counsel appearing on behalf of the Union minister's son had told the court that his client was innocent and there was no evidence against him that he incited the driver of a vehicle to crush the farmers

Opposing the plea, Additional Advocate General V K Shahi had said that at the time of the incident, Ashish Mishra was in the car that mowed down the farmers. After hearing the pleas, the bench of Justice Rajeev Singh had reserved its order.