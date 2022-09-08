Ladakh standoff: India, China troops begin disengagement in Gogra-Hot Springs area

By CNBCTV18.com

Indian and Chinese forces have finally begun the disengagement process in the Gogra-Hot Springs (PP-15) area along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The area had been a point of contention in the ongoing negotiations for de-escalation. The two countries stated that they had reached a consensus in the 16th round of cross-border high-level military discussions.

“On 8th September 2022, according to the consensus reached in the 16th round of India China Corps Commander Level Meeting, the Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings (PP-15) have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to the peace and tranquility in the border areas,” the joint statement read. The 16th round of talks had begun in July.

The two countries have been engaged in a stand-off in the area since May 2020 when China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) crossed over the LAC in numerous incursions in Ladakh, including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot Springs and Kongrung Nala.

The high tension at the border led to an arm-to-arm skirmish in Galwan Valley, which resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers and 20-35 Chinese casualties, according to US sources. While partial disengagement had occurred in Galwan, Hot Springs, and Gogra, the military standoff had continued for months with more than 50,000 troops deployed by either side.

Alongside the negotiations, China has continued to build up military infrastructure like troop bunkers, helipads, hard points like gun and missile positions, roads and bridges all along the 3,488-km LAC, stretching from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. China claims large swathes of Indian territories, including Aksai Chin, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh and other smaller areas.

It is not yet clear how the disengagement will proceed after the significant military build-up on both sides of the border in the last two years.