Ladakh standoff: India-China hold 13th Corps Commander-level talks

India and China held 13th Corps Commander-level talks on the Ladakh standoff at Chushul-Moldo border on Sunday, October 10.

The two sides focused on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh during the meeting that started at 10:30 am and lasted for nearly eight-and-half hours.

The talks took place after the two incidents of transgressions by Chinese troops in Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh last week.

The Indian side pointed out that the situation along the LAC had been caused by unilateral attempts of the Chinese side to alter the status quo and in violation of the bilateral agreements.

Indian commanders further conveyed that it was, therefore, necessary that the Chinese side take appropriate steps in the remaining areas so as to restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western Sector.

This would also be in accord with the guidance provided by the two Foreign Ministers in their recent meeting in Dushanbe where they had agreed that the two sides should resolve the remaining issues at the earliest.

The Indian side emphasised that such resolution of the remaining areas would facilitate progress in the bilateral relations.

During the meeting, India therefore made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals, said an official statement issued by the Indian side. The meeting thus did not result in resolution of the remaining areas.

However, the two sides have agreed to maintain communications and stability on the ground.

“It is our expectation that the Chinese side will take into account the overall perspective of bilateral relations and will work towards early resolution of the remaining issues while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols,” the statement said.