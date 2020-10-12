India Ladakh Standoff: Border dispute created as if it was under a mission, says defence minister Updated : October 12, 2020 04:39 PM IST The defence minister praised the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for working tirelessly even during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown period. Both India and China held a series of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the border standoff. The defence minister also laid the foundation stone for Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.