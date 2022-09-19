Homeindia news

Ladakh: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Kargil

By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

NCS said that the earthquake was located 10 km below the ground and had hit the UT at around 9:30 am. The epicentre was located at 151 km West-North-West of Kargil.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Monday informed that an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred in Ladakh's Kargil.

-More details are awaited.
