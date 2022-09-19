Ladakh: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Kargil

Mini
National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Monday informed that an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred in Ladakh's Kargil.
NCS said that the earthquake was located 10 km below the ground and had hit the UT at around 9:30 am. The epicentre was located at 151 km West-North-West of Kargil.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 19-09-2022, 09:30:15 IST, Lat: 34.86 & Long: 75.54, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 64km WNW of Kargil, Laddakh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/OZjR2ntG2b pic.twitter.com/Kjy1XtuZ0H— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 19, 2022
