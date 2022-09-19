Ladakh: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Kargil

By Sangam Singh

Mini NCS said that the earthquake was located 10 km below the ground and had hit the UT at around 9:30 am. The epicentre was located at 151 km West-North-West of Kargil.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Monday informed that an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred in Ladakh's Kargil.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 19-09-2022, 09:30:15 IST, Lat: 34.86 & Long: 75.54, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 64km WNW of Kargil, Laddakh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/OZjR2ntG2b pic.twitter.com/Kjy1XtuZ0H — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 19, 2022

