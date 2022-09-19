    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Ladakh: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Kargil

    Ladakh: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Kargil

    Ladakh: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Kargil
    By Sangam Singh

    NCS said that the earthquake was located 10 km below the ground and had hit the UT at around 9:30 am. The epicentre was located at 151 km West-North-West of Kargil.

    National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Monday informed that an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred in Ladakh's Kargil.
    NCS said that the earthquake was located 10 km below the ground and had hit the UT at around 9:30 am. The epicentre was located at 151 km West-North-West of Kargil.
    -More details are awaited.
