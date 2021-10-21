Lack of clarity over guidelines causes chaos in Supreme Court as physical hearings resume

There is also a case made out by senior advocates that a virtual mode or atleast a hybrid model should be introduced in the apex court.

The Supreme Court on Thursday reopened for physical hearings for the first time since the start of the pandemic. However, due to lack of clarity over the guidelines it was a chaotic day for journalists.

CNBC-TV18's Ashmit Kumar reports that there were issues with what kind of passes are to be issued to media, there were issues with various security personnel disallowing entry of media into the courtrooms.

Furthermore, there is still not enough clarity on whether a virtual link will be provided to media personnel to avoid overcrowding if physical hearings continue. There is also a case made out by senior advocates that a virtual mode or atleast a hybrid model should be introduced in the apex court.

