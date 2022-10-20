La Liga giants Sevilla FC bring Khelraja on board as its Official Asian iGaming partner

By CNBCTV18.COM

Highlighting its commitment to iGaming experience, Khelraja, Asia’s real-money gaming brand that offers sports betting, casino and esports among other categories, has recently partnered with La Liga giant Sevilla FC as its Official Asian iGaming Partner. Through the association, which will run until June 30, 2024, Khelraja will provide its users the opportunity to engage with all La Liga and Copa del Rey matches featuring Sevilla FC and win exciting rewards.

Speaking on the announcement, José Castro, Sevilla FC President, said,: “We are very pleased to have signed this agreement which will allow us to continue growing in our process of internationalising our brand, both globally and in Southeast Asia, a market that we consider strategic in our expansion process. Sevilla is going to become an ambassador of LaLiga with this sponsorship agreement and we are undoubtedly taking an important step in this region.”

The Spanish First Division, popularly known as La Liga, is one of the world’s most popular football leagues and has, over the last two decades, featured global superstars such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The competition’s high-octane action, skill, and tactical excellence have found favour with the Indian sports fans, who zealously follow top Spanish clubs during live matches, as well as in news and online discussion forums. The partnership between Sevilla and Khelraja provides these fans with a unique opportunity to further elevate their engagement and experience the most rewarding sports immersion.

Viren Modi, CEO – Khelraja, added, “The passion for football in India is on the rise, as can be seen in the growing popularity of overseas football leagues. Partnering with Sevilla FC, one of the biggest and most illustrious clubs in Spanish football, is a moment of great pride for us. The association will provide football fans on the Khelraja platform with yet another avenue to not only engage with Sevilla FC’s games online but also win lucrative rewards while doing so.”