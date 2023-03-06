Kushboo Sundar reveals her father began sexually abusing her when she was 8

When my abuse started I was just 8 years old and I had the courage to speak against him when I was 15, Kushboo Sundar said in the interview. Sundar recalled the details of the horror and said that the abuse continued till she was 15.

Kushboo Sundar was sexually and physically abused by her father since age eight, the actor-politician has revealed. Sundar, who has been recently appointed as a member of the National Commission for Women, opened up about her childhood in a ‘We the Women event’ hosted by Mojo Story.

Talking about how she was afraid that her mother would not believe her, Sundar recalled the details of the horror and said that the abuse continued till she was 15.

“A man who probably thought it was his birthright to beat up his wife, beat up his children, sexually abused his only daughter. When my abuse started I was just 8 years old and I had the courage to speak against him when I was 15,” she said in the interview.

ALSO READ |

Sundar said that no matter the gender of the victim, such kind of abuse has long-lasting trauma on the child. She had not spoken up against the abuse due to fear of her father hurting other members of the family. However, at the age of 15, she stood up against the man and within a year he left Sundar and her family to fend for themselves.

“One fear that stayed with me was my mom may not believe me because I have seen her in that environment where there was ‘kuch bhi hojaye mera pati devata hai’ (whatever happens, my husband is god) mindset,” she said.

Sundar is an actor, film producer, and television presenter who entered politics in 2010 with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). She later joined the Congress before leaving the party to join the BJP. She contested the Tamil Nadu State Legislative Assembly Polls in 2021 but lost to her DMK opponent.