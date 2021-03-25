Kumbh duration curtailed to 1 month for first time; pilgrims must show 'negative' COVID test report Updated : March 25, 2021 04:12 PM IST A ”negative” RT-PCR test report, not older than 72 hours before arrival, has been made mandatory for devotees by the Uttarakhand High Court. Devotees who have taken the COVID-19 vaccination will have to upload their certificate in an official portal and follow the guidelines. Published : March 25, 2021 04:06 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply